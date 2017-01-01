Introduction

Statewide, VDOT maintains more than 48,000 lane-miles of secondary highway. While the conditions on these routes vary -- from winding gravel roads to manicured subdivision streets -- VDOT's maintenance goals are consistent. We aim to provide a smooth driving surface with well-maintained shoulders that is safe and efficient for travel.



Road maintenance is the responsibility of VDOT's residencies, which are local offices that serve between one and six counties. Within each residency are multiple VDOT area headquarters, at which crews of approximately 15 employees perform mowing, snow removal, pothole patching and numerous other activities for their coverage area. Contract forces are sometimes used to supplement the VDOT workforce, and also perform paving and other roadwork that requires specialized equipment.

Because secondary roads are typically residential in nature, VDOT wants to provide you and your neighbors with information about the work we do, including VDOT's responsibilities and processes and what you can expect when work is planned in your neighborhood.